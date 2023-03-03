HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The annual Home Show is here — and this year, women entrepreneurs who emerged from the pandemic gave back to the community.

Denyse Elkins worked in home health care during COVID. She said she was burned out.

“It was challenging,” Elkins said. “It took tons of hours day and night and being on call.”

Elkins started a new career remodeling bathroom tubs. She is one of many new entrepreneurs in the home construction and home improvement business.

Sandra Hofmeister, like Elkins, had her challenges during the pandemic.

“I worked for a big contractor and lost my job during COVID,” Hofmeister said. “Then I opened my own company.”

In her new venture, Hofmeister makes time to support Habitat for Humanity.

“They build houses for the veterans, the disabled, families in need,” said Hofmeister.

Many said that support is greatly appreciated.

“Businesses, entrepreneurs, individual donors come work at our sites. They really help us to connect with the families we serve,” said Eric Anderson with Habitat for Humanity.

As for the career move from home health care during COVID to refinishing bathtubs, Elkins said that “there is a lot of reward in this job, not just completing the project but making our clients happy.”