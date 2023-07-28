HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The sweltering heat in Hagerstown has some community members out to do good for others, helping to keep the community cool.

Members of Brooke’s House, a residential program for women in addiction recovery, said they were out trying to offer help to anyone who wants it.

They were out on the streets handing out bottles of ice cold water in the Jonathan Street neighborhood, a part of town striving to overcome challenges.

“You can tell that substance abuse is a big problem in Hagerstown,” Brittany Danielle said. “We’re just trying to help them out and if they want help, great. If not, we’ll just give them some water.”

The gesture is appreciated among community members.

“They’re making it a wonderful day for me because it’s a hot sweaty day,” Charlene Russ said as she waited at a downtown bus stop.

Charlene Kane with Brooke’s House agreed.

“We’ve gotten hugs and thank-you’s. People tell us to have a blessed day,” she said.

Brooke’s House founder Kevin Simmers said the community service is “most worthwhile.”

“It’s a way of giving back,” he said. “A lot of our girls come from deep, dark places where they were active in addiction at times on the streets and we’re really just out here to help keep people safe.”