HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The United Auto Workers union said it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Mack Trucks that covers about 4,000 workers in three states, including their plant in Hagerstown.

Mack is owned by Volvo and according to the U.A.W. the deal is expected to deliver high wages to workers over a five-year contract.

An announcement of the deal was posted on the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter.

In nationwide negotiations, automakers have said that they are willing to give raises but they fear that a costly contract will make their vehicles more expensive than those built at non-union plants run by foreign corporations.