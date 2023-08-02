HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Trucking industry contractors were taking trailers from the Yellow Freight yard in Hagerstown to their new home in Tennessee.

This is part of the liquidation process for the company which is laying off 30,000 workers due to a bankruptcy filing that is imminent.

Negotiations between Yellow Freight management and the teamsters have been stalemated.

Yellow employs 250 in its Hagerstown operation. The company is expected to have $1.5 billion debt on its books, about half of which is owed to the federal government for loans made as COVID-19 pandemic relief.