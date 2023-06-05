HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Child care is a critical need for many families and a leading community service organization is stepping up to make it accessible and affordable for Washington County households.

When parents are at the workplace the YMCA is a dependable resource.

“Without those programs there, parents would have to work limited hours or maybe couldn’t work at all,” said Jessica Siegrist with the YMCA.

The YMCA is expanding child care access to 22 sites in Washington County schools with learning programs staffed by professionals.

“Without child care, parents can’t work,” Rhoni Mills with the YMCA said. “Parents can’t go to school. It’s a very important need here in Washington County.”

Maryland Congressman David Trone (D-6th district) paid a visit to the Hagerstown YMCA assuring program administrators that funding is secure.

“If you can’t afford child care, we here at the Y have financial scholarships,” Mills said.

The Y has also adopted an EXCELS program, or Excellence Counts in Early Learning and School Age Care, for its child care services.

“It is a great option for parents that the Y is affordable and it is somewhere kids can be safe,” Siegrist said.

Any parents interested in this program can go to the YMCA website or visit the Eastern Boulevard location at the north end of town.