HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Many kids are hitting the swimming pools before classes start back up for the new school year.

Though for hundreds of youngsters in the Hagerstown area, the summer is all about succeeding in swim competitions.

The YMCA has been holding summer leagues for kids of all ages. The swimming laps are serious business for some young competitors.

“For many it’s a daily commitment,” April Miles, Aquatics Director at the Y, said. “They’re working multiple hours, some even seven days a week. We have meets evenings and weekends.”

There may or may not be Olympic gold medals in store for Hagerstown.