ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A police officer and EMTs worked together to get a person out of a truck that was on fire after a crash Monday afternoon.

It was worked that paid off.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the wreck happened in the area of Route 50 and Interstate 97 around 12:30 p.m. One of its officers, identified by the police department as Cpl. Ranck, went to the scene of the crash. A truck was engulfed in flames, and the driver was inside it.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said one of its ambulances, Ambulance 806, was taking a patient to Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center at the time and came across the crash.

Both departments released video showing the rescue as it took place. You can see emergency workers smashing the driver’s side window as flames shoot up from the hood of the truck. The driver appears unconscious or disoriented as the team reaches gets the door open, pulling the driver out of the truck to safety.