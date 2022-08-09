SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said detectives were trying to find three people who burglarized a jewelry store in July.

MCDP released surveillance footage Tuesday that showed the break-in at The Watch Pocket, located at 10113 Colesville Rd. in Silver Spring.

Detectives said around 3:40 a.m. on July 17, the three people used a sledgehammer to break the front door of the business. After they were inside, they used the sledgehammer to break glass display cases and stole jewelry and watches.

Anyone with information about the crime, itself, or the people who may have been involved can call MCDP’s 3rd District Investigative Section at (240) 773- 6870 or (240) 773- TIPS. There also is the option to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those involved. Callers can remain anonymous.