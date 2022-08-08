GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — On Friday, July 29, 2022, at 4:37 a.m., two men appeared at a Congress Drive home with a jack and power tools, lifted a vehicle parked in the homes driveway, and stole the catalytic converter.

Officers have released video from the victims security camera showing the two men lifting the car and removing the converter before leaving the scene, they have released that video in hopes of identifying the suspects. One of the suspects is clearly visible, the other remains in shadow.

Catalytic converter theft has been on the rise around the DMV with insurance claims jumping over 300% from 2019 to 2020 according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Catalytic converters contain precious metals such as Rhodium, Palladium, and Platinum which fetch a high price on the open market, they are even more valuable than gold.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call the 4th District PIU at 240-773-5522. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).