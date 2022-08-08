PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said crews were working a couple of water rescues late Monday afternoon after heavy rain moved across the area.

The department tweeted a picture of flooded out roadways. It said the location of one call was Annapolis Road and 71st Avenue in Landover Hills. The second location was Kenilworth Avenue and East/West Highway in Riverdale.

The tweet also reminded people not to drive into standing or floodwater and included “#TurnAroundDontDrown” as part of the reminder.

The fire/EMS department followed up its initial tweet saying no one was hurt at either location. Police were there to handle traffic control.