WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The first day of school is right around the corner for students in Washington county, Maryland.

The county has started weekly job fairs to fill vacant spots. Since the start of the pandemic, schools have experienced teacher shortages.

Tim Haines is the recruitment and retention coordinator for WCPS. He said the job fair is used to recover from their losses.

“What happened with a pandemic is that the application polls just shrank and so there were fewer people that were looking for positions, looking for work or looking for certain types of positions,” Recruitment Coordinator Tim Haines explained.

Haines said the county needs people for its transportation department, food services, and maintenance.

“It’s invaluable to the future of ours, the future of our county, and so it’s vital that we fill these roles and so we’re always looking for the best-qualified candidates so that we can help support our students,” Haines said.

The county has hired over one hundred people for open positions. Haines believes the job fair will result in every single position being filled.

“We can always use substitute teachers,” Haines said. “we did see a higher need for those during the pandemic and so we always like to keep it keep an active roster of available substitute teachers.”

The job fair will be held every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. until mid-September.