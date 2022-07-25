FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — More cities and stores are going green – when it comes to plastic bags.

This week, several Wegmans stores across the state of Maryland will begin to phase out single-use plastic bags.

“It is at least more efficient for me because (you take) fewer trips to the car,” said Wegmans shopper, Allison Wallin.

In a Frederick City Council meeting last week, the Sierra Club — an environmental advocacy group — said the city should consider legislation that would ban plastic bags completely or charge 10 cents per bag.

The Sierra Club prefers a hybrid model essentially a combination of both, similar to what Wegmans is doing.

“The average American uses 365 of these a year so just for the city of Frederick, that would be something like 29 million bags per year that are used,” said Kerri Hesley, from the Sierra Club Catoctin Group.

Several aldermen expressed interest in the change and if they move forward, Frederick would join other cities in the DMV and states across the country that has already adopted similar laws.

“Some people won’t like it but we all have to make sacrifices to help the environment,” said Wallin.

The organization says they are not advocating for a tax. Instead, the fee would go directly to the store.