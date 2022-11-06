PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Election Day is just two days away and DC News Now is your local election headquarters. We’re tracking races up and down the DMV, but perhaps the biggest one? A decision for voters in Maryland and who they want as their next governor.

It’s the final push to get people to the polls in Maryland and in Prince George’s County, Democratic candidate Wes Moore spent his Sunday morning chatting and worshipping with voters on some of his final campaign stops.

Moore and running mate Aruna Miller joined voters at churches in Fort Washington and Clinton on the final Sunday before Election Day. During the service at Ebenezer AME Baptist Church, Moore personally congratulated 13-year-old Layla Harrison after she made a declaration of faith in front of her congregation. While Layla can’t vote just yet, she and her family were touched by their moment with the gubernatorial candidate.

“He was there so after I gave my life to Christ and he was saying how he was proud of me,” Harrison said. “It’s good to know somebody who is actually going to do something, like who actually cares.”

Tesheka Just-Buddy was so proud of her niece and knows who she will be casting her ballot for on Election Day.

“It’s more than just saying something. It’s doing something right,” Just-Buddy said. “He came out and his team came out, he looks like us. He’s brown like us and is just setting the stage for the future.”

Throughout his campaign, Moore pledged to leave no one behind, including Republican and undecided voters. ahead of Election Day, he’s encouraging all Marylanders to make their voice heard at the polls.

“People fought for generations in order for our voices to be heard, in order for these moments to matter so that the people who are making the decisions on our behalf are people whose values and visions we trust,” Moore explained. “With all these decisions on the line, we hope that people will understand that the power to be able to impact the change that we hope for is in their hands.”

Polling places will be open on election day from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Make sure to check your assigned polling location before heading out to cast your ballot.