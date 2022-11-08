BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) – Democrat Wes Moore has been elected governor of Maryland, the first African American to win that post in the state’s history.

Moore, 44, a best-selling author, businessman and military veteran, is only the third Black man ever elected governor in the nation.

The man, who had the blessing of Oprah Winfrey, who muscled through a crowded Democratic primary, has been up in the polls over Republican Dan Cox since the beginning. Moore out-fundraised Cox 10 to 1, including by more than $5 million in the last two months of the campaign.

His ascension to office has been promoted for several weeks as President Joe Biden kicked off the midterm election push in Maryland to stomp for Moore. Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned for him in Baltimore in the past few weeks and former President Barack Obama courted voters for him in a campaign commercial.

Moore declined to have more than one debate with Cox, a state delegate from Frederick, in order to prevent the Donald Trump-backed candidate from having any air going into the final weeks of the race.

Cox caused controversy by going to court to stop mail-in ballots from being counted early but failed at every turn in a possible attempt to set the stage that fraud could be committed.