MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Maryland’s governor’s race is flooding the TV airwaves – at least for one candidate. Now Democrat Wes Moore is showing why.

The Moore campaign announced Friday night that it raised nearly $7.5 million that it will report as part of the latest campaign finance report to the state before his Nov. 8th election battle with Republican Dan Cox.

In an interview with DC News Now, Moore said he’s “humbled” by his fundraising numbers going into Election Day.

“Suffice to say I’m grateful for the incredible amount of support and momentum that we’ve received over the course of this entire campaign,” he said. “The numbers will show it’s over 22,000 donors, overwhelming the majority of contributions are coming from Marylanders and over 70 percent of the contributions are $100 or less.”

Moore said the fundraising puts him into position to win in less than two weeks. In addition to Former President Barack Obama’s ad, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to stomp for him on Saturday in Baltimore. President Joe Biden kicked off the midterm election push by campaigning for Moore back in August.

“It’s exciting that President Obama has endorsed the campaign, Vice President Harris is coming to town and the president just came a few weeks ago,” Moore said. “I think it shows that they understand that this race is incredibly consequential, that they understand what’s at stake.”

The financial numbers for Cox, who recently had a lavish fundraiser held for him by former President Donald Trump at his Mar-A-Lago estate, were not yet available. And Cox could not be reached for comment.

But he had been outraised 10 to 1 by Moore in the previous reporting period back in August and only had $130,000 cash on hand at the time.

Moore started running ads in the campaign three weeks ago, the latest one featuring Obama who touted the importance of Maryland supporting his candidacy. Moore would be the third Black elected governor in the nation’s history and the only one in the country if he wins.

Because of his paltry fundraising in large part due to state GOP officials abandoning him, Cox hasn’t been up on television, but he promised ads funded by the largess of Trump.

Two-term Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has assailed Cox at every turn, calling him a “nutjob” and unfit for office, in part due to his previous declarations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump and other views seen as extreme in Republican circles.