ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Today marks the day Wes Moore becomes the first Black Governor of Maryland.

Moore will be the third elected Black American in the history of the United States to take a governorship.

Moore, who is 44 and has two children, said history wasn’t at the forefront of his mind during his successful campaign.

“It was something I always recognized because I know the … very complex racial history of the state, but at the same time, I knew that that wasn’t why I was going to win,” he said in an interview with The Hill. “I wasn’t running to make history. I was running because I knew that there was an urgency in the challenges that we’re looking to solve.”

He will be joined by Aruna Miller who will be the first woman of Asian descent to take the post of Liuetenant-Governor in the state.

Yesterday Moore named Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller as his Special Secretary for Opioid Response.

Moore also announced the appointment of Senator Susan Lee as Maryland’s next Secretary of State last Tuesday.

Lee is set to become Maryland’s first Asian American Secretary of State. She has a decades-long record of public service.

Moore has proposed several agenda items once sworn in. One of his priorities is a proposed “gap year” for graduating high school seniors to work in their communities on a broad range of projects.

They would be paid $15,000 and be eligible for a $6,000 college scholarship after helping with a variety of needs in urban neighborhoods and rural areas. Moore said it would bring youth from diverse racial and economic backgrounds together for a common good.