HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — An abortion clinic that operated in West Virginia plans to open a clinic in Cumberland, Md.

The reason? There is now a near-total abortion ban in the Mountain State. The Women’s Health Center in Charleston was an abortion provider until September when the state legislature passed restrictions. As a result, the executive director of the Charleston clinic, Katie Quiñonez, calls West Virginia an “abortion desert.”

The location in Cumberland essentially borders West Virginia’s Potomac Highlands, offering women an option that sits 68 miles west of Hagerstown, which is where we talked to Carolyn Tuesday.

Carolyn, who did not want to give her last name, lives in West Virginia and was among a group of clinic “escorts” outside a pregnancy center in Hagerstown.

“This is the closest clinic to near where I live,” said Carolyn.

Wanda King, who opposes abortion, also was at the center.

“The reason I am here [outside this Hagerstown abortion clinic] is to show women that if they think they financially, they cannot afford a baby I’m am out here to show them love,” said King.

The Charleston clinic is organizing the Cumberland clinic, which is scheduled to open in June, and anticipates it will draw women from Ohio and Pennsylvania, as well as West Virginia.












