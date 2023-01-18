HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The brisk morning chill was no deterrent for western Marylanders heading to Annapolis for the inauguration of Gov. Wes Moore.

“This is a historic day in my state,” said Catherine Brooks of Frederick. “I’ve been following Wes Moore for probably 10 years now. I am absolutely proud of him.”

But for Lorraine Blaydes of Hagerstown, it’s not just who is at the top of the ticket generating all the excitement.

“Wes Moore’s running mate, Aruna Miller, has fascinated so many people,” Blaydes says. She’s an intelligent woman. I can’t wait to see them work together.”

For Hagerstown resident Pam Faulkner, the Wes Moore “celebrity” factor was worth the early morning alarm today.

“This is the first handsome young governor I’ve ever known,” said Faulkner. “Wes is a wonderful guy.”

“Wes Moore stands for so many great things that this whole country needs but that Maryland definitely needs,” said Hagerstown resident Joyce Shull.

“Wes Moore will take education reform to the finish line and make some really good things happen for students and our state,” said Bonnie Saunders, a teacher and Shull’s friend.

The People’s Inaugural Ball is being celebrated in Baltimore tonight.