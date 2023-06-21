MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A big change is coming to Maryland — next month, anyone aged 21 or over will be able to purchase cannabis from dispensaries.

The question appeared on Maryland’s ballots in 2022, and the state voted to legalize recreational cannabis.

Legislation that passed the Maryland General Assembly this year renamed the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission to the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Cannabis Commission. It also established the Maryland Cannabis Administration as part of the state government.

What does this change mean for residents? Starting July 1, you will no longer need a medical marijuana card to purchase cannabis from dispensaries in the state. These “adult-use” purchases will have to pay 9% sales tax and are limited based on personal use amount.

If you are over 21 in Maryland, you will be able to have:

Up to 1.5 oz of usable cannabis;

Up to 12 g of concentrated cannabis;

Cannabis products with up to 750 milligrams of Delta 9 THC;

Up to two cannabis plants.

More legislation that passed the General Assembly also adjusted penalties surrounding smoking cannabis in public as well as when law enforcement can pull you over or search you.

The fine for smoking in a public place will be reduced — fines for the first offense have a maximum of $50 (down from $250), and the maximum for a second or subsequent offense will be $150 (down from $500).

Police will also no longer be able to stop someone or search them only because of “cannabis-related evidence” — including a smell or suspecting someone has more than the allotted amount. The law also states that if a person has cash near any cannabis, officers will still need more proof to stop or search.