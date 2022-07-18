HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — If you’re looking for a new restaurant to try this week, we’ve got you covered.

This week is Black Restaurant Week, which highlights black-owned restaurants.

Tribe Cold Press Juice Bar offers a healthy alternative unlike any other juice shop in town.

“I found the spot downtown and we hit the streets running. We started as a delivery service. What we did at first was juice subscriptions. Once we got known with that, and our social media blew up, then we wanted to get a storefront,” said Erika Bell, co-owner and operator of Tribe Cold Pressed Juice Bar.

Erika Bell, co-owner of the juice bar alongside Danielle Cassignol, said she’d seen an improvement in black-owned restaurants in the area.

“The black-owned part is the most important because that’s how we intend to grow. We not only have our establishment but there are other black establishments on the same block and I feel like we’ve made history with that because you don’t see that a lot, especially in this area,” said Bell.

The city of Hagerstown is no stranger to welcoming black-owned businesses into the community. The Dog House is a few doors down from Tribe Cold Press Juice Bar, where Sheila Carter said her son now owns the business.

“My husband and I started 10 years ago, and he (my son) wants to keep his dad’s legacy alive,” said Sheila Carter, mother to the owner of the dog house,” said Carter.

With their lunch hour being one of the busiest, Sheila said it’s good to be recognized.

“It’s good to be a part of history,” said Carter.