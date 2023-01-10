WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (DC News Now) — The pandemic took its toll on small businesses just about everywhere. It has been a rough road to recovery for most.

Williamsport is one of several Maryland communities on the rebound. A new $15 million National Park Service headquarters is helping. The Conococheague aqueduct was also just rebuilt.

“We’ve had over $30 million investment in Williamsport with these two projects alone,” said Donnie Stottlemeyer with the mayor’s office. “And the Main Street program is attracting new investment in small business.

Kathyrn Gratton spearheads Main Street as part of her work with the Maryland Rural Reinvestment Initiative. She is also lending her expertise to three other Washington County communities.

Williamsport is capitalizing on its Civil War history and outdoor recreation along the Potomac River.

“We get a lot of visits off the Canal from biking and hiking,” said Stottlemeyer. “Folks are taking advantage of the amenities in town.”

Eateries and B&Bs are getting help from Gratton’s grant writing.

“It’s good for business and the community,” says Stottlemeyer.

The town is focused on growing business from water sports & recreation off the river in anticipation of warmer weather this spring and summer.

Meanwhile, Gratton and Stottlemeyer are in touch with Senator Mike McKay (R – Washington County) and fellow lawmakers who can be helpful at the General Assembly in Annapolis.





