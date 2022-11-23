OLNEY, Md. (DC News Now) — The 18-acre plot of land in Olney, Maryland, that is known for the number one haunted attraction in America is now helping the community get into the holiday spirit. The production company has been planning Winter City Lights for about four years, and constructed everything over the past year.

The idea behind Winter City Lights was to bring something unique and well put together, with a greater sense of community. Dan Dionisio, Operator of Winter City Lights and Field of Screams, explained, “What we wanted was something where it was a little bit more relaxing. You can come, sit down and enjoy a high quality lights experience; see things you haven’t seen before, or maybe only see at the Disney’s and Busch Gardens of the world, and do it here locally.”

The attraction has over one million lights, with lit up photo ops at every turn. In the center of it all, a 52 foot tall Christmas tree with 64 strands of lights creating a canopy. Dionisio said, “It’s nowhere else to be found in the country. The light and the canopy is all custom made, best tree manufacturing company in the country and they’ve never done a project like this.” The centerpiece operates a light show synchronized to music.

While visiting Winter City Lights, people can take a walk through a one and a half mile long trail that is filled with light displays. “There’s quite a few (light displays) out there that people have never seen, so we’re hoping everyone enjoys that,” Dionisio said. Among the pretty fixtures, there is a weeping willow made of lights and a tree made out of glass.

The holiday magic does not stop with lighting. Snow machines placed around the light canopy will go off every half an hour. Additionally, there is an eight lane snow tube slide called the Penguin Plunge. “There’s a lot of ice rinks, that’s a common thing around here, and we may actually add one next year, but we just wanted to bring a new dimension to the experience,” Dionisio said.

The attraction is open Thursday through Sunday, every weekend through New Year's Eve. It will not be open on Thanksgiving.