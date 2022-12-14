WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (DC News Now) — Preparations are underway for the icy conditions expected along the I-81 corridor in Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia.

The Washington County, Maryland Department of Highways will be on the roads at 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Zane Rowe with the Hagerstown office said, “We’ve pretreated our developments with rock salt. We are expecting three-tenths of freezing rain and ice.”

In western Maryland, the storm is expected to last from Thursday night into Friday. With an ice forecast, there is always the chance of a power outage.

Hannah Catlett with Potomac Edison reminds households to plug in their phones to ensure they have a full battery in case they need to call the power company to report an outage. She also advises having an emergency kit ready with a flashlight and extra batteries. She also wants households to make safety a priority.

“Never use a generator inside your home,” Catlett warns. “That can create carbon monoxide.”

While driving conditions may be slippery, the region will be spared the weather fury that included significant snow accumulations, shutting down highways out west and canceling thousands of flights. 15 million people in a dozen states were hit by severe weather earlier this week, with blizzard conditions in some regions.