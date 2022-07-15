Low angle side view of car driving fast at sunset with motion speed effect .

FREDERICK M.d. (DC News Now) — Deputies said a woman faces charges after she struck another woman with her car at the intersection of Black Ankle Road and Unionville Road, Union Bridge, Maryland. The victim was taken to the hospital by medics with critical injuries.

Chelsea Kendall was transported to Frederick County Detention Center, her charges include:

•1st -and 2nd-degree assault

•Failure to immediately stop vehicle at the scene of accident involving bodily injury

Kendall had fled the scene when police arrived, the victim’s boyfriend was also at the scene, uninjured.

Investigators said that an altercation took place between the parties at the bridge intersection, which led to the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 22-076242