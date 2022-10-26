FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is facing a list of charges after she tried to run a deputy off the road and attempted to get another deputy to hit her car with his.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy pulled Diana Turecky, 29, of Middletown, Md. over on I-70 around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. The deputy said Turecky was speeding, driving erratically, and didn’t have a license plate he could see.

During the traffic stop, the deputy said Turecky got out of her car. He told her to get back inside of it a number of times, but she didn’t. After the second deputy arrived, Turecky got into her car. The deputy who pulled her over tried to issue citations to Turecky, but she wouldn’t take them, and she returned them. The deputy said she was argumentative, and he put the paperwork on her dashboard. He told Turecky she could go.

The deputies said she did, eventually, but not before she got out of her car to argue with them as they headed back to their cars. The deputies drove off. Turecky, supposedly, followed.

They said as they were driving on the interstate, Turecky came speeding up on them with her high beams on. That’s when the deputies said she tried to run one off the road, then got it front of the other deputy, swerving and braking to get him to hit her car.

The deputies turned their light bars on and tried to stop Turecky. They followed her until they were able to pull her over in the Cracker Barrel parking lot, located at 7408 Shockley Dr. in Frederick, Md. By then, additional deputies showed up, and Turecky got out of her car.

The charges against her are: