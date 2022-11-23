MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a second person, a woman, in connection to an armed robbery of the Apple Store in Bethesda that took place in October.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police arrested Brianna Zigler, 27, of Oxon Hill, Md. on Nov. 22. Police said they obtained warrants for her arrest on Nov. 10.

On Nov. 3, officers arrested Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, of Capitol Heights in connection to the robbery. They said he was in Prince George’s County at the time, driving the gold Cadillac used in the robbery on Oct. 22. On that date in October, investigators said Jones went into the Apple Store in the 4000 block of Bethesda Ave., talked to someone about buying merchandise, then pulled out a gun, and demanded the items from the employee.