WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a woman died Monday after a truck hit her in Williamsport.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the pickup truck hit Sally Ann Redding, 72, of Williamsport as she crossed East Potomac Street in the 300 block around 5:45 a.m.

Redding was in the roadway when deputies got there. Redding died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said Monday afternoon that it still was looking into the circumstances leading up to what happened and that no other information was available.