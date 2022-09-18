PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman died after the driver of a vehicle hit her and left her in a roadway in Oxon Hill Sunday morning.

The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that it happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 5300 block of Indian Head Hwy. Officers got to the area and found the woman. She died there.

Investigators were trying to figure out exactly what led up to the collision. They asked anyone with information that could help them to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.