ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office and other agencies were investigating a fire that killed a woman Tuesday.

Members of the Cumberland Fire responded to the fire at 525 Columbia Ave. shortly before 5 p.m. There was heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story duplex. Crews upgraded the fire to three alarms, which brought firefighters from other departments.

Teams brought the fire under control within 15 minutes. When firefighters searched the home, they found a woman dead on the second floor. Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore in order to identify the woman.

Investigators determined the fire started in the second floor bedroom, but as of Wednesday morning, they hadn’t figured out the cause.

Along with the state fire marshal’s office, members of the Cumberland Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office, Cumberland Police Department, and Combined County Criminal Investigation (C3I) Unit were investigating the fire.