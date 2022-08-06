FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said troopers were investigating the death of a woman who was hit by a car on Interstate 70 Saturday morning.

Troopers said they received a report about concrete in the roadway on I-70 near Maryland State Route 75 (MD 75) around 2:35 a.m. A number of vehicles were disabled.

MSP said a vehicle on MD 75 hit the bridge that passes over I-70 and kept going. Concrete and metal from the bridge fell onto the interstate. A 25-year-old woman from Martinsburg, W.Va. got out of one of the disable vehicles on I-70. That’s when a car heading westbound hit her. She died there.

Both sides of Interstate 70 were shut down for a few hours. As of 6:50 a.m., one lane of I-70 eastbound had reopened. Maryland State Police expected all westbound lanes to be closed for several hours for cleanup of debris and repairs to the bridge. Maryland State Highway Administration inspected the MD 75 bridge and said it is safe to use.

Traffic on I-70 westbound was being diverted onto MD 75 and back onto I-70 to pass the scene.