UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that it was investigating a shooting that took place Monday night. A woman died, and a man was hurt as a result.

PGPD said officers were in the 12500 block of Woodstock Dr. E. around 10:15 p.m. When they go there, they found the two people who had been shot. Medics took both to the hospital where the woman died. The man’s injuries were considered serious at that time.

Detectives asked anyone with information about what happened, including the person or people responsible for the shooting, to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.