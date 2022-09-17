FORESTVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — One of the only women-only gyms in Prince George’s County, Her Flex Fitness, has more to offer in a bigger space.

In any size space, one of owner Samaiyah Williams’ goals is to provide a safe place for women.

“This allows women to be selfish and in the healthy kind of way to love on their bodies loving themselves mentally, physically, emotionally,” said Williams of the move from Capitol Heights to Forestivlle.

Saturday, dozens of people joined her at the grand opening which featured food, music, games, and more.

“We have basically twice the amount of space which means we can increase class capacity, unlimited parking, and it’s just a better location. We’re close to D.C.. We’re close to Northern Virginia, and we’re right here in Maryland,” said Williams. “The support has been phenomenal. And I’m just so amazed to see that other people from the community have heard about it and are actually coming to check us out. Sign up!”

Robin Campbell trained with Williams for years.

“Honestly, it’s so great to see Mya walking in her purpose and to see her kind of like, expanding, right. She just is growing the tribe and just growing the safe space for Black women and all women and I love them,” said Campbell. “They are pushing you, telling you can go heavier and things like that. And it helps you get stronger, and this, and so I love that. I love the community here.”

Williams said she feels the approach, as well as the training, itself, is making an impact not only on clients, but on the community, as well.

“We’re going to be everywhere. I mean, I always get so many people that say, ‘Oh, we wish this was in Texas. We wish this was in Atlanta.’ Her Flex Fitness is coming, just give me a little time,” Williams said.



