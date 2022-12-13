MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said detectives arrested two women who are facing a number of sex trafficking and prostitution charges.

Ana Delia Solano, 48, of Silver Spring and Ana Cristina Bermudez, 49, of Riverdale, are accused of running an unlicensed spa in the 9500 block of Georgia Ave. Police said the women advertised massage services on Craigslist, using sexually explicit photos of women.

Detectives watched male clients enter and leave the “spa” during a five-month investigation. They found out the clients were offered extra services with prices based on the sexual service provided.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said Solano and Bermudez hired several women as massage therapists. Each faces charges of Coercion and Sex Trafficking by Force. Detectives said there is a concern that additional women may have been hired and potentially victimized by Bermudez and Solano.

Anyone with information regarding Solano or Bermudez or the business which they operated, is asked to contact (240) 773-5958 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.