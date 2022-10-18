FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Many in the LGBTQ-plus community struggle to understand how they identify and then share it with the world.

Glorie Cassutto came out as bisexual as a teenager but later came out as non-binary as an adult.

“When you come out as an adult that’s so different than coming out as a teenager when you’re expected to be figuring out who you are,” said Cassutto.

A survey released by Gallup finds that 5.6% of U.S. adults identify as LGBT.

There is now a support group for those individuals who choose to come out later in life, at the Frederick Center in Frederick.

The new support group is called ‘ Worth the Wait.

Most of the people in the group came from religious backgrounds, but the ‘Worth of the Wait’ group is providing them with a safe place to come out and share their stories.

The group currently sees a wide range of people from about 25 -85 years old.

“We’re all dealing with coming out constantly because it’s never just a one-step process. It’s a lifelong process that you undergo for many years,” said Cassutto.

Kris Fair, the executive director of The Frederick Center, says the support group was a long time coming.

“We’ve been told repeatedly by folks exactly what it is that they want to see their community center building. This has been a high-demand program,” said Fair.

The center is currently working with the community to continue to improve and develop more programs.