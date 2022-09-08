(DC News Now) — In Maryland’s second largest county and now in Washington D.C., kids under 17 will soon face a curfew with the goal of curbing the rise in youth violence. But will these curfews potentially create more problems and dangerous situations?

Some youth organizations in Prince George’s County say these curfews could put kids who are already seen as high risk at even more risk. Prince Hamn, founder and CEO of Making a Difference (MAD), an organization working to create safe spaces for at-risk youth, says they’re not the answer whether it be in Prince George’s County or out in the District.

“Some of them [kids in the county] might be experienced domestic violence in the house as well so we don’t know that that might be going on inside the house,” Hamn explained. “Some of them when they going in at this 10 o’clock curfew, they start playing video games that has nothing but violence, listen to music that already has cursing and gun violence.”

The youth curfew in Prince George’s County is set to take effect Friday, pushing children 17 and under indoors from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on most weeknights and from midnight to 5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. The district begins re-enforcing its curfew for kids under 17 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday and then from midnight to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Hamn fears the curfew will unfairly target certain demographics or could lead to racial profiling. He also expressed concern that the curfew won’t make a difference and could cause crimes to be carried out earlier in the day.

“We need to make sure we hold the police accountable and make sure they’re not abusing their power,” Hamn said. “As far as the curfew is concerned, a lot of these crimes are happening before the curfew was even occurring. So the crimes that might just happen even more before that curfew goes and still but we need to have these babies inside the house and protect them by any means necessary.”

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser defended the re-enforcement of the District’s curfew, highlighting that she just wants kids to be safe. The DC Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice also highlighted that a youth curfew in the District is already in existence since the Juvenile Curfew Act was put in place in 1995 and has been available to the public on the Metropolitan Police Department website.

“It’s very infrequent that we enforce it but as the Mayor says I concur, feel free to ask the Chief [of police] I know he’ll concur, when we’re talking about the safety of our youth, we take that very seriously,” Christopher Geldart, DC Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice, said.

Eduardo Ferrer, a professor at Georgetown Law’s Juvenile Justice Center, says a curfew study that included DC, shows curfews don’t work. He says money and time should instead be used to directly help families and communities.

“We need to stop scapegoating young people and the reality of it is that adults control the policies. They control the resources, they control the programming, and we decide the menu of options that are available to our young people,” Ferrer said. “They’re picking from that menu that we provide that and to the extent that they’re picking the wrong option.”

Both of these curfews will be in effect for 30 days and some are calling for the statistics of the curfew enforcement to be released after that 30-day period has concluded.