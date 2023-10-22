WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro said riders should plan ahead because ongoing repairs are impacting how long riders wait on train platforms this weekend.

Traffic work is being done on several lines, meaning buses will replace trains at some stations, while single tracking at other stations will require waiting longer between rides.

Here’s what to know about the weekend track work happening:

Structural repairs near Stadium Armory will impact Orange and Blue Lines. Buses will replace trains between Eastern Market and Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road for both the Orange and Blue lines.

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said the Silver Line service will run between Ashburn and Federal Center SW only.

On the Orange Line, trains will run every 12 minutes during the day and every 15 mins in the evening from Vienna to Eastern Market and Minnesota Avenue to New Carrollton.

On the Blue Line, trains run either every 12 or 15 mins from Franconia-Springfield To Eastern Market and Benning Road To Downtown Largo.

Metro said repair work is being made for the Red, Yellow and Green lines to make rides smoother.

Trains run every 10 minutes between Friendship Heights and Glenmont and every 20 minutes between Friendship Heights and Shady Grove on the Red Line.

On the Yellow And Green Lines, trains will run every 20 minutes.

For those who take Metro bus, WMATA said its aware of the issue of buses being unable to give accurate data in its system for the estimated time arrival and it has identified an immediate solution. WMATA said it will work through December to update its system.