WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced service adjustments to bus eight routes to improve safety, reliability and customers’ experiences beginning Sept. 24.

In the District, schedule adjustments will be made to the B2 to align with ridership demands with school dismissals. The S2 and S9 will remain on temporary detour due to a roadway safety project at K and 16th Streets NW until October.

In Virginia, new stops will be added to the 11Y in Old Town Alexandria to give riders more options and convenience.

In Maryland, bus bay changes for the B21 and B22 routes at the Bowie Park and Ride will improve operations and safety for customers.

According to WMATA, Metro’s trip planning tools, such as BusETA and Metro’s trip planner, will be updated to reflect these changes.

Service changes will be implemented on the following routes: