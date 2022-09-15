MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The battle over whether or not 5G cell towers should be located near homes continues in Montgomery County.

This week, the Montgomery County Council held a public hearing for a revised version of a zoning bill that would allow 5G antennas to be placed on utility poles within 30 feet of homes. The Montgomery County Coalition to Protect Neighborhoods is requesting the council to vote no this time around voicing climate, property value, and safety concerns.

“We’re not trying to prohibit service, we’re just saying let’s be responsible about where these antennas go,” said Theodora Scarato the Executive Director of Environmental Health Trust.

Councilmember Hans Riemer says the FCC requires local governments to provide access for these antennas and he just wants to make sure the county has the best service possible.

“It’s just nonsense,” said Riemer. “You’ve got people who are literally trying to avoid living in the modern world.

If you think the antenna is closer than 30 feet you have a right to object and have a hearing to identify alternate locations. A committee work session is tentatively scheduled for September 19th.