WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A large chunk of people’s paychecks are devoted to housing costs. Steep rent prices are no exception for millions of local residents in the D.C. metro region.

For the more than six million estimated people living in the DMV, rents can be negotiated with the proper tactics, according to Rent.com.

JiaNiece Bright, of the District, told DC News Now Monday she was glad to learn consumers do not always have to pay the first rental price offered, when it’s time to sign on the dotted line.

“Market rent at my building is at least $2,500 for where I’m staying at for one-bedroom,” she said.

Bright added that she did not know that she had the ability to negotiate her rent price. With ongoing inflation uncertainty, Bright believes savings, including negotiated rents, can go a long way.

“I see most people have to go to food banks now and they’re subject to do a lot of things that they shouldn’t have to do just for food,” Bright said.

The median rent in the DMV is nearly $2,700, according to Rent.com, whose November rent report indicated rents increased 1.53% year-over-year.

Jon Leckie is a researcher at Rent.com.

“Do your own research,” he said.

When asked by DC News Now about ways to get a leg-up to negotiate lower rental payments, before signing a lease, Leckie said the first step before going to your leasing office is to review comparable unit prices in the same or adjacent neighborhoods.

Secondly, calculate what your monthly rent increase would be if you re-sign, compared to your existing payment, which Leckie said is typically between 2% and 4%.

Third, Leckie adds that consumers should ensure rate hikes do not match recent highs.

“[In 2022] it peaked around 17% year over year. That’s pretty steep,” he said.

Leckie said another way to go about it is offer to sign longer lease terms. Landlords are more willing to budge on rent prices if they know that tenants are planning to stay for longer periods of time.