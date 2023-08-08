WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In the dog days of summer, students are eyeing their first day outfits, while teachers and parents look to classroom essentials to start off the school year.

Amid higher prices from inflation, the National Retail Federation projects households to spend nearly $1,000 for back to school expenses, and projects $41.5 billion this year for lower grade levels, while college back to school spending is expected to hit $94 billion.

Amazon is among major retailers promoting seasonal savings, including 20% off purchases on supplies and essentials $40 and more; exclusively for Prime loyalty members.

There are many markdowns on other products for non-Prime members, including backpacks –some range from 25% to 41% off, according to a search made by DC News Now on Tuesday.

Amazon also breaks down savings into different categories, including choices “curated by influencers,” school supplies for less and lunch essentials.

For those considering a Prime membership, customers can utilize Amazon’s one month free trial.