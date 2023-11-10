WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Amazon said it will offer Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early this year, as a new report signals record consumer spending this holiday season.

The online retailer announced that its Black Friday event starts November 17, a week early, while its Cyber Monday event starts two days early this year.

The National Retail Federation says consumers plan to spend $875 on “gifts, decorations, food and other holiday-related purchases” this year, and spending will likely grow 3% to 4% compared to the 2022 holiday shopping season.

Consumers looking to avoid overspending can consider setting a budget, as well as using digital coupons and cash-back programs.

Amazon is actively promoting “deep discounts” from electronics to toys, fashion, beauty and home products.

Customers can shop by curated category, including small businesses. To stay within budget, consider shopping in the “under $50,” “under $25” categories.

Prime members will get invite-only deals on a rolling basis from Nov. 19 through Nov. 22. Amazon said members can sign up starting Nov. 13 for a chance to be invited to access products they expect to sell out this holiday season.

Not a Prime member? Sign up free for 30 days. If you’re signing up for the full membership, consider the annual option as opposed to the monthly one — it’ll save you $41 each year.