WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Amazon offers consumers savings ahead, and during their two-day Prime event, Amazon is offering deals during the online outlet’s annual sale.

Amazon’s perks offered to Prime loyalty members is from July 11 and 12 this year, and consumer “hacks” cited online offer credits for purchases.

The retail giant says if consumers purchase a $50 gift card through July 10, they will receive a $5 credit for the Prime event.

MarketWatch reports Amazon will offer a $12 credit before Prime Days if consumers reload an existing gift card for $100.

Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial for Prime, and a “Prime Try Before You Buy” allowing consumers to be able to choose up to 6 items and only pay for what is kept while accessing free returns.

MarketWatch also says customers can apply for Amazon Prime Visa Credit Card before July 26, and get a $200 gift card. Though, consumers should remember to pay credit cards on time to avoid late fees and interest.

Paying credit cards off on time will avoid late fees and interest.

Amazon also offers a $15 credit for Prime deal purchases totaling over $30, if customers back up their pictures to Amazon Photos.

In the meantime, the retailer says Prime Day deals include up to 55% off Amazon devices, up to 35% off Amazon brands, plus three months free of Kindle Unlimited and even small business deals.

If customers don’t cancel their free 30-day trial, expect to be billed $14.99 a month. Prime’s annual subscription costs $139 a year; a savings of $40 compared to paying monthly.