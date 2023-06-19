WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Current Amtrak deals now could save consumers cash for summer trips, as a new report signals inflation, driving consumers to reduce vacation travel plans.

A survey from Bankrate says 80% of people likely to vacation this summer are adjusting their plans, amid steeper costs for essential items.

The survey indicated people are opting for less-expensive travel means by choosing to drive instead of flying.

Though the price of gas is lower heading into this summer compared to last, consumers can still take advantage of discounts offered by Amtrak to slash seasonal trip expenses.

The offers from the nationwide train service comes after Amtrak reported an 89% steep ridership increase between October 2021 and September 2022, according to a report highlighting findings from the 2022 fiscal year.

The report said ridership increased in the Northeastern U.S. corridor by 110% during the same time period.

Amtrak offers a “kids ride free” offer for summer trips on Mondays through Thursdays with at least one adult ticket purchase; the offer ends Tuesday, June 20.

Late-night, one-way tickets between D.C. and New York cost between $10 and $20.

Senior citizens can grab 10% off travel, while students and military families can receive 15% off fares.

Higher discounts are afforded to groups who book fares with more than three people — up to 60% off for groups of eight people.

Amtrak also offers a 20% off, one-way, early booking discount for longer travel, including a trip to and from D.C. and Chicago.