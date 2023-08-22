WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One phone app offers significantly low prices for bundles of extra food not sold to typical restaurant patrons, allowing consumers to save cash and for businesses to make more money.

“Too Good To Go” will identify local restaurants and businesses actively selling all or portions of meals and their products — often for cheap.

In D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood, Rani Soudagar is grateful for discovering the app during the pandemic to aid her shop, Spicez.

“This one guy would come here every day and say, ‘I’m on a $5 budget. So, it was perfect for him,” she said. “I was just a joy that I was cooking for someone. I wasn’t wasting my time. I was using my pandemic time.”

The app’s website promotes users to “save food, help the planet,” by getting rid of food waste, which accounts for 30% to 40% of the nation’s food supply, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration.

31% of food loss is found at retail and consumer levels, and worth $161 billion worth of food in 2010, the USDA published online.

To use Too Good To Go, search the area you wish to pick up food or search what you may be hungry for, review what may be offered inside the “surprise bags” and select a reservation before picking up your selection.

DC News Now found offers from bakeries, grocery stores and pizzerias, including several slices of pizza for $5.99 at the We The Pizza chain.

“A lot of people need to be aware of these things, where they can utilize all the food that they have or they can just sell it,” Soudagar said.

Too Good To Go says business owners can sign up for free, but once they start selling, the app will deduct an annual fee and a “small commission on each surprise bag sold.”

Fees vary depending on what business owners charge, and will be paid quarterly.

DC News Now Intern Alexis Griess contributed to this report.