WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Apple is launching a savings account for their credit card users, and promising an attractive annual percentage added to balances.

The tech giant announced a partnership with Goldman Sachs Monday to offer a savings account with a 4.15% annual percentage yield–which is 17 times higher than the national average, according to a Bankrate survey shared this week.

How does the Apple savings account size up elsewhere? Fortune said these savings accounts offer higher APY rates:

UFB Direct

Salem Five Direct

TAB Bank

Primis Bank

Bread Savings

CIT Bank

Bask Bank

Upgrade

MySavingsDirect

LendingClub

University of Maryland Professor Bobby Zhou told DC News Now Wednesday that consumers should review savings account deals regularly.

“Just because you are attracted to a nice offering initially, does not mean that you can give Apples, and Googles and Amazons the right to lock you in for an extended period of time and then as a consumer you miss out on better opportunities elsewhere.”

Despite the reportedly higher APY rates offered, the minimum balances required in a savings account from the organizations above varies.

“The big takeaway here is that as long as consumers are being very careful, they are paying attention to their monthly statement credits, I don’t think they have significant worries [about signing up for savings accounts],” Zhou said.

If consumers are looking at shopping around for savings accounts, they may consider credit card offers, too. Consumers can shop around and even negotiate what they pay.