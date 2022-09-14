WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The latest federal inflation report indicates food costs continue to shatter prices seen last year.

As shoppers lament over popular products that remain expensive, families can maintain a healthy lifestyle if they’re forced to give up items, according to a DC-based dietician.

Egg prices have increased nearly 40% compared to August 2021, according to the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The report published Tuesday says butter and margarine prices increased 29%, peanut butter and potatoes rose 15% and fats, oils and flour prices topped 20%, all compared to the same time last year.

One man shopping at a Safeway in Northwest Wednesday described the uptick in prices as,, “shocking,” saying his receipts currently show “$400 when I don’t ever remember spending $250 to $300, at the most.”

“It’s also really hard when you have a lot of kids,” one woman told DC News Now.

Another man expressed optimism over rising prices, saying, “They’ll come down eventually.”

Dr. Marijane Hynes, a clinical professor of medicine at George Washington University, said shoppers can look for certain frozen options; plus, canned protein such as tuna and salmon.

“Canned tomatoes is a good choice. Frozen berries are often less than four dollars. You can get a huge bag of that,” Hynes provided as an example, adding beans can go a long way as a protein choice. Garlic, carrots, spinach and broccoli tend to be more affordable, too, she said.

For families in need, food banks can stretch consumers’ dollar. An online search tool posted by the Capital Area Food Bank can help people search for food banks nearest to them.