WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After Silicon Valley Bank closed, leading to consumer concerns about the American banking system, we talked to financial analysts who weighed in on whether or not people’s money could be at risk.

Two industry analysts told DC News Now Monday that most consumers don’t need to worry. That’s because of federal insurance that protects deposits of up to $250,000 deposits, backed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

“If you have $10,000 in your checking or savings account, you are well under the balance of $250,000,” said Jason Howell, a financial planner and adjunct professor at American and George Mason universities.

“Banks are already paying fees within the FDIC insurance pot so that you are fully covered,” Howell added, saying, “the biggest place of concern is for folks managing the cash flow of hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Clifford Rossi, a Business professor at the University of Maryland and a risk management analyst said, “We’ve had 40 years of relatively low-interest rates and I think now that we are seeing rates go back up, and they’ve gone back up quickly, that some institutions are going to be caught sideways. He added, “I don’t think that this is anything that the average consumer should at all be losing sleep over.”

The FDIC recommends consumers check that their bank is covered by them, according to an online FAQ board.

Checking and savings accounts are among those insured by the FDIC, but non-deposit investments that are not insured include stocks, bonds and crypto assets.

If a bank fails, the FDIC says insurance money usually arrives the next business day at another insured bank or by a check.