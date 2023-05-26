WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As families turn on grills this weekend during the unofficial start of summer, consumers may notice a higher cost to cook seasonal favorites.

While Americans spent more money during April compared to March, according to the latest federal consumer pricing data, shoppers continue sharing how they’re impacted by steeper costs to maintain their typical eating habits.

Lisimba Montilla-Smith, a D.C. resident told DC News Now Friday, “It’s becoming more and more difficult of a task to find quality food, at a reasonable price.”

“We really are just watching our pennies,” he added.

DC News Now compared prices between Walmart, Giant, and Harris Teeter — three major grocers in the DMV — for some popular food products ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

1 pound of ground beef was priced at $3.99 from Harris teeter.

An 8-count package of Oscar Mayer wieners costs $2.50 at Walmart.

A 2-pound bag of store-brand french fries costs $2.79 at Giant.

Portabella mushroom caps were priced at $3.00 for a two-pack Pack at Harris Teeter.

“I buy all organic, and the way I figure is that either I pay to the grocery store or I pay to the doctors later,” Montilla-Smith said.

Consumers can further stretch their dollar with grocery rewards programs, digital coupons, food banks, and certain credit cards that offer cash back.

The aforementioned prices were the lowest priced products compared between the three grocers, according to prices posted on Friday.