WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After Bed, Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy Sunday, consumers holding on to coupons, gift cards, and registries still have time to cash in on savings.

The retailer said shoppers can expect 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, 120 Buy Buy Baby locations and all websites to close in the coming months, according to a statement the company published about the bankruptcy filing.

The company says they plan to conduct a “limited sale and marketing process for some or all of its assets,” according to the statement.

The retail giant stocked shelves for decades, from kitchen supplies to lawn care, bed sheets and ‘As Seen on TV,’ but recently suffered from dwindling sales and as more consumers buy online and get deliveries at home.

The Associated Press reported the company’s assets and liabilities are between $1 billion and $10 billion.

Coupons will no longer be accepted on Wednesday. Gift cards and loyalty certificates will be accepted through May 8.

Returns and exchanges are expected to be processed through May 24, but only for purchases made before this past Sunday.

The company added that they intend “to uphold its commitments to customers, employees, and partners, including continued payment of employee wages and benefits, maintaining customer programs, and honoring obligations to critical vendors.”