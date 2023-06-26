WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Consumers likely have noticed some prices for essentials are higher this year compared to last, but cost-saving efforts can help families stretch their dollar.

One automated effort to find savings involves utilizing browser extensions to price-match products for shoppers.

Grocery prices increased 2.2% in May compared to May 2021, according to the Consumer Price Index’s June report for the DMV.

CPI data also showed restaurant food prices rose nearly 8% and clothes increased almost 7% during the same time period.

CNET shared the following recommendations for browser extensions to save money and offer cash-back:

Klarna and Pricescout apply coupons and cashback at checkout.

Rakuten offers a similar service, but does reportedly collect data related to consumer shopping habits.

Try Cently for Chrome to identify cheaper prices for the same products on shopping sites such as Amazon.

Honey can share updates when a product consumers search for meets the price they want.

“Within these retailers, the retailers share agreements,” Reggie Bullock, a cyber security expert explains how the browser extensions work. “These extensions gather this information and put it into some sort of database. Then from within that database, they are able to run queries or simple calculations.”

Consumers looking to keep personal data from being tracked can opt-out within browser settings.

“You want to look in the fine print,” Bullock said. “Opt-out of putting too much of your personal information in, while you’re doing that.”